Türkiye’s state aid agency donates irrigation equipment to Uganda farmers

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) on Tuesday donated irrigation equipment to farmers in Lwengo district of central Uganda to enable them to grow crops during the dry spell.

The district lies in the cattle corridor and the soils are not quite dependable without adequate rain. Food production in this district is often threatened by harsh weather conditions arising from poor rainfall patterns, resulting in many families lacking what to feed their members.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Ömer Aykon, TİKA's coordinator in Uganda, said he is happy to support farmers in Lwengo to boost agricultural initiatives in the district.

"I am delighted to present this equipment to you on behalf of the Turkish people, we will continue to help Ugandan people in the agricultural and other sectors to improve their wellbeing," he said.

Can Atasoy, deputy head of the Turkish embassy in Uganda, attended the event.

Kanshangeho Bailon, an agricultural engineer for the district, told Anadolu Agency: "The irrigation equipment come in handy and will go a long way to improve and increase agricultural production of crops for domestic use and sale during the dry spell."

He added that the dry spell has also affected livestock and poultry farmers, attributing it to changes in climatic conditions.