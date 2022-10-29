Landmark buildings in Doha illuminated in colors of Turkish flag

Six landmark structures in the Qatari capital were illuminated in the colors of the Turkish flag late Friday for the 99th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

The Al Jaber twin towers, Torch tower, Sheraton Hotel, The View Hospital, Iconic 2022 and THE e18hteen tower were illuminated in red and white in Doha hours before the Oct. 29 celebrations in Türkiye.

Photos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani were shown on the buildings.

Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Göksu thanked Qatari authorities and its people, via Anadolu Agency, for celebrating the 99th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Republic Day is a public holiday in Türkiye that commemorates the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye on Oct. 29, 1923, by its founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Republic Day was celebrated Friday in a reception at the Doha Embassy in Türkiye.