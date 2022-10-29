Türkiye condemns Saturday’s 'heinous terrorist attacks' in Somalia

Türkiye on Saturday strongly condemned "heinous terror attacks" with bomb-laden vehicles in Somalia.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and were injured in the terrorist attacks that took place today (29 October) in Mogadishu, Somalia," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry extended condolences to "the relatives as well as to the friendly and brotherly people" and its government and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Earlier, two attacks carried out by terrorists with bomb-laden vehicles left scores of casualties at an intersection in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

"We condemn these heinous terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms," it added.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.