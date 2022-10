120 people have been killed and 150 others injured in a stampede in Seoul's Itaewon district amid Halloween festivities, the Yonhap news agency reported in the early hours of Sunday.



Videos circulating on social media showed several dozen people covered with blue plastic sheets at the roadside.



Witnesses said the streets around the scene of the crush were so crowded that it was difficult for the emergency services to make their way through the crowd to help the victims.