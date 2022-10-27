Türkiye condemns 'heinous, cruel' armed attack in Iran

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday condemned Wednesday's armed attack in Iran's southern Fars province.

"We strongly condemn the heinous and cruel terrorist attack in #Iran, which targeted a holy Shia shrine in the city of #Shiraz. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and quick recovery to the injured," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

At least 13 people were confirmed dead and 40 others injured as an armed assailant on Wednesday evening opened indiscriminate fire at Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz.

The incident took place at around 5.45 p.m. local time (1415GMT) when people were preparing for congregational evening prayers, local officials said.

Shah Cheragh shrine, which houses the grave of a revered Shia scholar, is a popular pilgrim destination in southern Iran, thronged by both local and foreign pilgrims.