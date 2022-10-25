Türkiye implements transparent policy towards Israel: Defense chief

Ankara follows "extremely transparent policy" towards Israel, the Turkish national defense minister has said, adding that he will discuss bilateral issues with his Israeli counterpart.

"We will evaluate the general situation. Our policy, our views are clear. The Republic of Türkiye implements an extremely transparent policy. We will tell them," Hulusi Akar told reporters on Monday after the Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Akar's remarks came ahead of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz's visit to Türkiye on Thursday.

Türkiye and Israel have been taking steps to normalize the strained relations for the past two years, and in August, the countries agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general after a four-year hiatus.

On the recent allegations by PKK terrorists on the use of chemical weapons by the Turkish military, Akar reiterated that there are no chemical weapons in the military's inventory.

"Their aims and intentions are obvious. When the terrorist organization entered the process of collapse, it started to suffer great losses, they tried to use slander and defamation as a way out," he said.

Akar added that these are unacceptable, saying: "We have respect for international law, and beyond that, we have beliefs, humanitarian and spiritual values.

"In its operations, Turkish soldiers have a sensitivity that no other country's army shows in order not to harm civilians, innocent people, historical, religious, cultural structures, and the environment."

About the Istanbul grain deal, Akar said Türkiye works intensively to prevent the food crisis.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond its Nov. 19 deadline to include Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

"Of course, we are in favor of the continuation of this agreement and its implementation. In fact, we are in an effort to investigate what can be done for the transportation of grain from Russian ports, as well," Akar said.