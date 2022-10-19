Turkish president to visit Azerbaijan for opening of Zangilan airport

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a one-day working visit to Azerbaijan on Thursday to attend the inauguration ceremony of a new airport in an area liberated from Armenian occupation.

Erdoğan will be the first head of state to land at the Zangilan International Airport, Azerbaijan's second airport in territories reclaimed from Armenia during the 2020 Karabakh conflict.

In October 2021, Erdogan joined his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to officially open the Fuzuli International Airport.

During the visit, the presidents will hold talks on bilateral relations and steps to enhance cooperation.

Erdoğan and Aliyev will also exchange views on current regional and global developments.

They are expected to hold a joint news conference after the meeting.

Earlier this month, Erdoğan, Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a brief conversation ahead of the European Political Community summit in the Czech Republic's capital Prague.

Following the meeting, Erdoğan said Ankara wants to improve ties between the three countries and resolve outstanding issues as soon as possible.