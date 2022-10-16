News Türkiye 41 victims of Amasra coal mine accident buried, 5 in critical condition

DPA TÜRKIYE Published October 16,2022

The 41 victims of a mining accident in Türkiye have been buried, while five miners are still in critical condition, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Sunday.



Six injured miners in total are being treated in Istanbul hospitals and three others are receiving treatment in the Black Sea region of Bartin, Koca said.



Meanwhile, firefighting operations continued at the mine, located some 300 kilometres north east of the capital Ankara, state news channel TRT reported.



Scores of miners were trapped or killed earlier this week as a result of an explosion 300 metres below ground.



On Saturday, the last missing miner of the total of 110 miners who were underground at the time of the explosion was recovered dead.



The accident is believed to have been caused by a mine gas explosion, according to Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez. The investigation is ongoing. The plant is one of five state-operated mines.









