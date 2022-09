Nigerian women gives birth on Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Manchester

A woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Manchester on Monday.

The flight was diverted to Vienna International Airport, where paramedics were waiting for the new mother and baby upon landing, according to a statement by the national flag carrier on Tuesday.

A doctor who happened to be onboard and the crew helped Nigerian citizen Nweke Ifeoma deliver the baby. "Cabin crew members are trained for these type of situations," the statement added.