Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish forces "neutralized" six YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, authorities said on Monday.

The terrorists were planning an attack on areas of Türkiye's counter-terrorism offensives-Operation Peace Spring, Euphrates Shield, and Olive Branch zones, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.