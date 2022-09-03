5.3 magnitude quake jolts southwestern Türkiye

Türkiye's southwestern Muğla province on the Mediterranean Sea coast was jolted on Saturday by an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale, the country's disaster management authority said.

The quake struck off the coast of the Datça district of Muğla at 7.13 a.m. local time (1013GMT), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

AFAD reported that the tremor occurred 6.76 kilometers (4.2 miles) deep in the ground.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage so far, it said.