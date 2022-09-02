Traffic in Istanbul Strait back to normal as stuck ship from Ukraine rescued

 Contact Us
Published September 02,2022
The Liberian-flagged cargo ship "Lady Zehma," which ran aground due to a rudder failure while cruising from Ukraine to Istanbul, was rescued Friday by the crews of the Turkish Coastal Safety Administration.

Maritime traffic through the Istanbul Strait was suspended Thursday after a ship coming from Ukraine malfunctioned.

Lady Zehma, a 173-meter-long (567-foot-long) vessel, ran aground due to a rudder failure and anchored in Bebek Bay, Türkiye's Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Twitter.

Rescue vessels and officials were immediately dispatched to assist the ship.