Türkiye congratulates Ukraine on Independence Day

Top Turkish officials on Wednesday marked Ukraine's 31st year of independence and voiced support for the country.

"Türkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity & sovereignty remains steadfast," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter, congratulating the country on its independence from the Soviet Union.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar held separate phone calls with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reskinov and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Akar said Türkiye would continue to support Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine banned public events celebrating the country's 31st Independence Day, fearing renewed attacks from Russia amid the war between the two countries.

Türkiye recognized Ukraine's independence on Dec. 16, 1991, and diplomatic relations between the two nations were established on Feb. 3, 1992.