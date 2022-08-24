Mother of injured Palestinian siblings grateful to Türkiye for treatment

The mother of two Palestinian siblings, who received treatment in Türkiye following an Israeli attack, said she is grateful to the Turkish state and its people.

"The treatment of my children is going on. God bless the Turkish government and the doctors," Manal Salman told Anadolu Agency.

Rahaf Salman Mohammed, 11, and her brother Mohammed, 13, were both injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip earlier this month.

The two siblings were brought to Türkiye last Wednesday for treatment upon the instructions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The mother said her daughter was critically injured when she went outside to call her brother for dinner.

"My daughter's legs were amputated below the knee, and her right arm was also amputated. Shrapnel fragments also hit her eyes. That's why she had surgery on one eye. My son Mohammed was also injured," Manal Salman said.

Rahaf Salman appealed for help and "the Turkish government accepted my daughter's request."

"Later, we passed through the Rafah border crossing in Gaza to the Cairo International Airport. Our Turkish brothers met us at the airport," she said.

On Aug. 5, the Israeli army launched three days of airstrikes on Gaza, saying that it was targeting the Islamic Jihad group. The attacks came to a halt after an Egypt-brokered cease-fire came into force.

The Israeli offensive left at least 45 Palestinians dead and injured over 360 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.