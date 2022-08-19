Türkiye rescued over 11,000 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea in 7 months

Türkiye rescued over 11,000 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea in the past seven months.

According to the information compiled from the Turkish Coast Guard Command website, the teams saved the lives of 11,111 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea between Jan. 1 and July 31.

A total of` 9,973 of the irregular migrants were illegally pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by Greek coast guards. Some 1,138 others were stranded in the Aegean Sea for various reasons.

Since the beginning of this year, the most push-backs were recorded in July with 1,933 irregular migrants.

Also, 1,138 irregular immigrants, who came face-to-face with death at sea because of some reasons such as engine failure and flooding of boats and called for help, were brought ashore by the coast guard teams.

The teams also recovered the bodies of seven irregular migrants in the seven months and detained 80 smugglers.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

























