A magnitude-5 earthquake struck early Sunday off the Menderes district of Izmir in western Türkiye.

The quake was recorded in the Bay of Kuşadası at 06.24 (0424GMT) local time, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The tremor occurred 7 kilometers (4.35 miles) deep into the ground.

Izmir Provincial Disaster and Emergency Manager Kartal Muhci told Anadolu Agency that "no negativity" was reported from the earthquake.