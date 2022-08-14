Armed Trump supporters protest near Phoenix office of FBI - CNN

A group of armed Trump supporters gathered outside the FBI office in Phoenix, Arizona, CNN reported on Sunday.

The images released in the morning showed Trump supporters carrying pistols and assault-type rifles that are allowed under Arizona's law, CNN said.

One protester said that they are there to support Trump and protest what they call the "unlawful" search of Mar-a-Lago, according to the report.

The group of approximately 25 people was peacefully exercising First Amendment rights, staying on the sidewalks and across the street. At no time did they come onto FBI property," FBI spokesperson Kevin Smith said regarding the protests.

"The group disassembled around noon. No FBI action was taken."

This week FBI searched the house of former US President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago, sparking reaction from both Trump and his supporters.