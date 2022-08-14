 Contact Us

Norway's Freya the walrus that drew Oslo crowds put down

Norway's Directorate of Fisheries said Freya was put down early Sunday "based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety."

Published 14.08.2022 23:25
Authorities in Norway have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of spectators in the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a risk to humans.
