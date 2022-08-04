Türkiye’s Supreme Military Council convenes in capital

Türkiye's Supreme Military Council on Thursday gathered at the presidential complex under the chairmanship of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara.

The closed-door meeting sets the agenda for Türkiye's military and typically deals with promotions, dismissals, and other staffing decisions.

Before the meeting, the council members visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Erdoğan wrote in the mausoleum's memorial book that Türkiye continues to rise as an icon of stability and trust in its region at a critical time, adding: "Outstanding achievements on various fronts, from counter-terrorism to cross-border operations, clearly demonstrate the strength, effectiveness, and capabilities of the Turkish Armed Forces."

Decisions from the meeting are set to be announced later.

Among the top officials attending the closed-door council meeting are Vice President Fuat Oktay, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Education Minister Mahmut Özer, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Musa Avsever, Naval Forces Commander Adnan Özbal, and Air Forces Commander Hasan Küçükakyüz.





























