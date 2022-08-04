Patients evacuated as fire breaks out at historic Istanbul hospital

Dozens of patients were evacuated from a Greek hospital in Istanbul after a fire erupted Thursday in the building.

Some 80 patients, mostly elderly people, in Balıklı Greek Hospital were shifted to nearby health care institutions as the fire broke out and engulfed the roof of the historic building in the Zeytinburnu district.

The cause is still unknown and no one was injured, according to Istanbul Governorship officials.

Fire teams were dispatched to the scene and the fire was contained, officials added.

Following the incident, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Stati Leana, the chief physician of the hospital.

Erdogan expressed sadness about the fire, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

He said he is closely following developments and stated that restoration for the damaged hospital will begin as soon as possible.

Earlier, Leana told reporters that no one was affected even by smoke.