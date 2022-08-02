Türkiye has confirmed 5 cases of monkeypox: Health minister

A total of five cases of monkeypox have so far been confirmed in Türkiye, the country's health minister has said.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday, Fahrettin Koca said of the cases reported, four have recovered while one is in isolation. "It [monkeypox] does not pose an endemic risk for our country," he added.

Monkeypox, declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization, its highest level of alert, is predominantly spread through sexual contact, skin-to-skin contact, as well as sharing bedding, towels, and clothing, according to health officials.

Symptoms of the virus include a rash, malaise, fever, and swollen lymph nodes, in addition to chills, headaches, and muscle pain.

This year, more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 75 countries, and five deaths in Africa, where it is endemic.

According to WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus, the outbreak is concentrated among men who have sex with men.

"Although 98% of cases so far are among men who have sex with men, anyone exposed can get monkeypox, which is why WHO recommends that countries take action to reduce the risk of transmission to other vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, and those who are immunosuppressed," said Tedros last week.