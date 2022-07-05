Turkish President Erdoğan to visit Iran on July 19

 Contact Us
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Iran for high level meetings on July 19 following the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Ankara on June 27.

Published July 05,2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be visiting Iran on July 19, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

On June 27, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also visited Ankara. He met with Erdoğan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu during his visit.

"We have been against one-sided sanctions on Iran and do not approve those sanctions," Çavuşoğlu said at a joint press conference with Amir-Abdollahian.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, said that he discussed with the Turkish president about the formation of a high-level strategic body between the two countries to oversee the implementation of the long-term cooperation pact.