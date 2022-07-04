Turkish Intelligence neutralizes senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) on Monday neutralized a so-called senior member of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, said Turkish security sources.

The terrorist Hanım Demir, codenamed "Berlin Nurhak", was part of HPG, the military wing of the terrorist group, and YJA-Star, a woman offshoot of the terror group, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

MIT tracked and located the terrorist at a meeting in the Gara region.

Demir joined the PKK in the 90s and launched many terror attacks on Turkish forces.

She gave ideological and armed training to new recruits in Syria and Iraq.

Demir replaced the terrorist Khalaf al-Muhammad, code-named "Sofi Nurettin," after he was neutralized in 2021.

Several other terrorists were neutralized in the attack targeting Demir.

Turkish authorities use the term neutralize to denote the terrorists in question surrendered, or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.