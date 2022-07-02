2 families in Türkiye reunited with their PKK-kidnapped children

Two more families were reunited on Saturday with their children who had been kidnapped by the PKK terror group in southeastern Türkiye, according to security sources.

Since Sept. 3, 2019, the protesting families have been camping outside the Diyarbakır offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party the Turkish government says has links to the PKK.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Muş, Şırnak, and Hakkari, and so far, a total of 37 families have been reunited with their children.

Akdemir family and mother Fahime Tutmuş, who have joined the anti-PKK protests, have finally reunited with their children, after six and seven years, respectively, in Diyarbakır's Sur district.

The families expressed their happiness, saying: "May God bless the state."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The protest has borne fruit as dozens of children forcibly abducted or recruited by the terror group fled the PKK and reunited with their families.