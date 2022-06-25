Some Greek politicians target Türkiye to divert attention from strategic failures: Turkish official

Some politicians in Greece target Türkiye to divert attention from their strategic failures and gain political support within their country, the Turkish communications director said in an article published in Al Jazeera.

In his article, Fahrettin Altun evaluated the recent tension in the Aegean, which escalated due to the steps taken by Greece, said the Communications Directorate.

"Some politicians in our neighbourhood have a bad habit of using Türkiye as an easy target to divert attention from their strategic failures and gain political support within the country. We once more stress to our NATO ally and neighbour that these approaches are bound to further strategic failure," Altun said.

Türkiye in recent months has stepped up criticism of Greece stationing troops on islands in the eastern Aegean, near the Turkish coast and in many cases visible from shore.

These islands were required to be demilitarized under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Treaty of Paris, so any troops or weapons on the islands are strictly forbidden.

"Continuously escalating hostility in the Aegean Sea serves no one's benefit. The cost of this tension keeps increasing for the aggressor," Altun said.

"Despite numerous irresponsible moves taken by Greece against Türkiye, Türkiye is dedicated to finding solutions through diplomacy and dialogue," he added.