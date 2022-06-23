Türkiye’s vice president arrives in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay arrived in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Thursday for a working visit.

Oktay, along with TRNC's President Ersin Tatar, will observe the ongoing efforts to extinguish a wildfire in the northern village of Mersinlik.

The duo will also visit the help desk established in the village to monitor the situation.

Later in the day, Tatar and Oktay will hold a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Lefkoşa.

A joint press conference is expected to follow.

Oktay will then separately meet Parliament Speaker Zorlu Töre and Prime Minister Ünal Üstel.

Touching upon the rescue efforts, Tatar said the Fire Department is trying to extinguish small but widespread fires with aircraft from Türkiye, the Greek Cypriot administration and Israel.

So far, the wildfire has gutted 10,000 acres of land, Tatar told public broadcaster BRT.

He further said the villages of Ardahan, Topçuköy and Tatlısu were safe.

However, the fires could spread depending on the direction of the wind, Tatar added.

More help was on the way, he said, with two aircraft expected to arrive from Türkiye.

Also, TRNC has requested British bases in the vicinity for two helicopters, he added.