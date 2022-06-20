Türkiye remembers 30 people massacred by PKK terrorist group in 1987

Türkiye on Monday remembered 30 of its citizens, including 16 children, who were massacred by the PKK terrorist group in 1987 in the southeastern Mardin province.

The remembrance ceremony took place in the Pinarcik village of the Omerli district where the massacre took place. The ceremony was attended by senior local military and civilian figures.

Addressing the ceremony, District Governor Huzeyfe Cakmak stressed that the "ugly and dark face" of terrorism would never be forgotten.

"With successful operations, our state is fighting terrorism with all its strength," he added.

Huseyin Altindag, mayor of the Omerli district, expressed hope that the country and its citizens will never endure such pain again.

Seyhmus Yavuz, 82, a retired village guard, recalled that he lost 17 of his relatives, including five of his children and two brothers, in the attack.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



