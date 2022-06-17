Türkiye mobilizes all its resources for education, says President Erdoğan

The Turkish president on Friday stressed that Türkiye had always set education as a priority over the past 20 years, corresponding to his party's rule.

Speaking at an end of 2021-2022 academic year ceremony in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "We are in a multifaceted struggle to raise the quality of education, make education more widespread and achieve equality of opportunity in education."

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye has always allocated the lion's share to education in all budgets prepared by his Justice and Development (AK) Party governments.

"We have inaugurated in our 81 provinces a large number of educational institutions, from kindergartens to primary schools, from secondary schools to high schools and universities," said Erdoğan.

"That is why we see education as the beginning of every work. That is why we mobilize all our resources for education. We consider every penny spent for education as the biggest investment made for Türkiye's future," he also said.

"We want every kid of ours, boys and girls alike, to receive education, and the child of every citizen, rich and poor alike, to pursue the highest quality of education," the president added.