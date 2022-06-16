Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 4 PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Four YPG/PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in Türkiye's counter-terror operation zones in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The terrorists, who were planning to attack Turkish soldiers, were neutralized in areas of Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Peace Spring, the ministry said in a written statement.

"We haven't left the blood of the country's martyrs on the ground, we are not doing it now and will never do so," the statement underscored, adding the fight will go on until the last terrorist is neutralized.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.