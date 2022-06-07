'Türkiye, Finland need common goals to work together'

Türkiye and Finland need common goals and the countries can cooperate in many areas, the Finnish minister for development cooperation and foreign trade told an event in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Ville Skinnari met with Turkish businesspeople in the event organized by the government organization Business Finland and the Finnish Embassy in Ankara with the cooperation of Türkiye's Foreign Economic Relations Board.

He said Türkiye and Finland should form a common pool for innovations, adding that there is a lot of work to do together.

The countries can complement each other in many areas and Turkish cities can serve as platforms for this, Skinnari stressed, adding: "I really want to work with you."

Recalling the Joint Economic and Trade Commission meeting to be held on Wednesday between Türkiye and Finland, he said the sides should have common goals and solutions.

Hoping that the countries can launch joint projects, he stressed that there is so much the countries can achieve together.

He noted: "But I must say, of course, as a minister coming from the EU, there's a lot to do as far as harmonizing regulation as far as the legislative frame.

"And of course, at the end of the day, as far as the transparency and public procurements."

"We have to work together more and that's why I also sincerely hope that ... you (Türkiye) can really make these reforms."

COOPERATION IN 5G BASE STATIONS



The minister also said it was an honor to launch the Finnish GSM giant Nokia's 5G Lab in Türkiye with service partners.

In May, Nokia and the Turkish company Karel signed an agreement for producing 5G base stations in Türkiye.

"It was a great step further with 5G and the whole ecosystem, including the startups, including innovative companies," he added.

Türkiye is very committed to cooperation and both sides need new corridors for improving the relations, Skinnari noted.

Finland has been successfully running nuclear power plants for decades and recently finalized the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant -- the largest site in Europe.

"It is very good for us because with that launch, we can safeguard our energy security and we are not dependent on anybody, including Russia as far as the electricity supply," he underlined.

He added that nuclear energy is needed for the world right now to effectively fight climate change.