EU’s von der Leyen not backing down over Poland row

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen defended on Tuesday her approval of Poland's spending plans for billions of euros in Covid-19 relief funds despite outstanding judicial reforms.



"I know that some of you are sceptical but let me assure you that no money will be disbursed until these reforms are undertaken," von der Leyen said in front of frustrated EU legislators at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.



"The reforms the commission asked for will not bring the Polish judiciary back in line with the rule of law," said Katarina Barley, a German Social Democrat and EU lawmaker, responding to von der Leyen's remarks.



Damian Boeselager, a German EU legislator speaking on behalf of the European Greens group, called the approval "a huge mistake."



A group of liberal EU legislators announced on Monday that they are preparing a motion of no-confidence in von der Leyen's commission should it disburse any money to Warsaw before Poland's judicial system is fully aligned with EU law.



Von der Leyen is facing opposition after she approved last week Poland's plan for how to spend up to €35.4 billion ($37.9 billion) from the EU's massive pandemic recovery fund.



The commission now plans to disburse money in tranches once Poland has dissolved a chamber charged with sanctioning judges and ruled illegal by the EU's high court, the European Court of Justice (ECJ), but before decisions taken by the body have been fully reviewed.



Poland's parliament voted in late May on a legislation to replace the disciplinary chamber body with a new entity, which has yet to enter into force.



The European Council, the body representing the 27 EU member states, must still validate the commission's decision.

