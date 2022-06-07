STRONG SUPPORT TO UNS PALESTINIAN REFUGEE AGENCY WILL CONTINUE, TURKISH FM SAYS

'Strong support' to UN's Palestinian refugee agency will continue, Turkish FM says

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu assured on Tuesday that the country's "strong support" to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees will carry on.

"Our strong support to UNRWA will continue," the top Turkish diplomat tweeted after a meeting with Philippe Lazzarini, the agency's commissioner-general, in Ankara.

The UNRWA in a statement said Lazzarini concluded a two-day visit to the Turkish capital during which he met Çavuşoğlu and senior representatives from Türkiye to discuss the current challenges faced by Palestinian refugees, the role of UNRWA and expanding UNRWA-Türkiye relations.

The UN official described the meeting as "very productive."

"Very productive meeting w/@MevlutÇavuşoğlu about #Turkiye unwavering support to #PalestineRefugees at a time of unprecedented challenges," Lazzarini said on Twitter. "Discussed upcoming pledging conference + ways to mobilise more resource."