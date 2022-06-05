News Turkey Woman dies in flooding in south-western Turkey

Flooding following heavy rains has claimed the life of a woman in the south-western Turkish city of Burdur, the state news agency Anadolu reported on Sunday.



The 53-year-old woman died after becoming trapped in her basement home. Three other residents in the city were hospitalized but have since been discharged, including the dead woman's 75-year-old mother.



Thirty houses and a wedding hall in Burdur were hit by the floods, with Turkish media showing images of roads overflowing with mud.



The weather services are forecasting more rainfall with temperatures of almost 30 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms are predicted across 15 provinces in the west and centre of the country.







