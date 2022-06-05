Erdoğan: Turkey taking steps to prevent destruction of nature

Turkey continues to act to prevent the destruction of nature, the country's president said on Sunday.

"As Turkey, we have taken and continue to take steps with the sensitivity that our civilization has taught us to prevent the destruction of nature and to sensitize our relationship with nature," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement on the occasion of World Environment Day .

Erdoğan went on to say: "We accelerated our structural transformations both with legislative changes and concrete projects in line with the green development revolution."

Stressing the importance of every step towards protecting nature for the future of humanity, he stated: "We have always supported environmentally friendly approaches, pioneered the construction of more livable cities, and ensured energy diversity by prioritizing renewable energy."

Adding that the largest afforestation campaign in Turkey's history was being conducted to increase the country's forest cover, Erdoğan said that, in line with the goal to establish 81 million square meters of gardens across the nation's 81 provinces, a total of 450 projects have been undertaken.

"We have demonstrated our sincerity in protecting nature by declaring our 2053 Net Zero Emission target to the world," he also noted.