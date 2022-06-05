 Contact Us

Istanbul comes 3rd among most Instagrammable cities in world: Study

A look at the giant social media platform reveals that Istanbul is among the most attractive cities in the world along with London and Paris.

Published 05.06.2022 17:06
There are some cities that provide vistas uniquely intriguing or beautiful that are practically impossible to find anywhere else in the world. Those vistas make for some of the best photographs. The proof can be seen on Instagram, and indeed a look at the giant social media platform reveals that Istanbul is among the most attractive cities in the world along with London and Paris.
