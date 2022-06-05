Turkish forces neutralize 16 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" at least 16 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said on Twitter that the terrorists were targeted in a successful operation as they had opened harassing gunfire against the Operation Peace Spring, Operation Olive Branch, and Operation Euphrates Shield anti-terror zones.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.