Pakistan’s prime minister attends dinner reception in Turkish capital

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended a dinner reception in his honor Tuesday hosted by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Sharif arrived in Turkey on a three-day official visit on Tuesday.

M. Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, the head of the TOBB, welcomed Sharif and conveyed the deep interest of the Turkish business and investment community in strengthening economic, trade and investment relations with Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, Sharif underscored the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Expressing his resolve to take relations to new levels in all dimensions, the Pakistani leader said deepening trade and economic engagement between the two countries was the main focus of his visit.

Pointing out the need to resolve challenges impacting bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, the prime minister underlined his government's determination to facilitate investors from Turkey. In particular, he assured the quick resolution of issues faced by Turkish companies in Pakistan.

In order to translate excellent bilateral relations into an enhanced trade and economic partnership between Turkey and Pakistan, he urged the business communities of the two countries to set a target of increasing trade to $5 billion over the next three years. He assured the business community that his government will do everything necessary to help achieve this target.