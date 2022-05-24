Arrest warrants issued for 60 FETÖ-linked suspects in Turkey

Turkish prosecutors issued arrest warrants Tuesday for 60 suspects over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), the group behind the defeated coup of 2016.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's office in Izmir issued warrants for 37 soldiers, including 29 on-duty personnel, as well as 23 military school students who were dismissed after the coup attempt.

Turkish police and gendarmerie teams launched a simultaneous operation in 26 provinces to arrest and detain 60 suspects.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

The Turkish government accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.