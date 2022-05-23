TURKEYS FIRST LADY MARKS TURKISH CUISINE WEEK

Turkey's first lady Emine Erdoğan on Monday marked the Turkish Cuisine Week which aims to introduce the country's delectable tastes to the world.

"May the Turkish cuisine, a testament to our feelings and thoughts, bring good luck, healing and abundance to all of us," she said in a tweet.

She also shared a video of celebrations which took place in the northwestern province of Balıkesir where the first lady can be seen joining local women in preparing various Turkish delicacies.

Celebrations began on Saturday and will run through May 27.

The week organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry is being celebrated for the first time with promotional events in Turkey and abroad.