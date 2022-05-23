Turkey wants to see concrete steps about its security: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that Ankara wants to see concrete steps rather than diplomatic statements about its security.

Speaking at an event in the northwestern Kocaeli province, Erdoğan said Turkey's security concerns should not be addressed by diplomatic statements amid Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bid.

He stressed that Ankara believes the NATO's enlargement policy without prioritizing basic security concerns is not good for either Turkey or NATO itself.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18-a decision spurred by Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, which began in February.

However, Turkey, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.