Turkey reports over 1,200 coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 1,254 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, according to official data released on Monday.

The Health Ministry said four virus-related fatalities and 1,358 recoveries were also recorded in the same period, while 128,957 tests were done.

To stem the spread of COVID-19, Turkey has administered more than 147.63 million vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.81 million people have received their first jabs, while nearly 53.02 million are fully vaccinated.

Last month, Turkey lifted its longtime indoor mask mandate, except in public transport and hospitals.

More than 521.6 million cases and over 6.26 million deaths have now been reported in at least 192 countries and regions, according to the latest figures from the US' Johns Hopkins University.





