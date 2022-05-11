EU proposes draft legislation to protect children against online sexual abuse

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed a draft legislation aiming to protect children against online sexual abuse.



The news rules require online platforms to carry out risk assessment, detect and report cases of child abuse, as well as remove effectively the critical content.



The commission proposed the creation of a new organization, called the EU Center on Child Sexual Abuse, that would be tasked to assist the work of online providers, analyze reports on abuse and contact national law enforcement authorities or the Europol.



''Today's proposal sets clear obligations for companies to detect and report the abuse of children, with strong safeguards guaranteeing privacy of all, including children," EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said.



She also highlighted the importance of reporting because it can trigger investigations and rescues "children from ongoing abuse in real time."



"A Europol-supported investigation based on a report from an online service provider led to saving 146 children worldwide with over 100 suspects identified across the EU," Johansson explained.



According to the European Commission, only one company reported 95% of the online child abuse cases in 2020 while the problem exists on other platforms as well.



EU member states and the European Parliament have yet to adopt the proposal.