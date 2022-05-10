Turkey reports 1,542 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 1,542 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to official data released on Monday.

The Health Ministry said eight virus-related fatalities and 1,463 recoveries were also recorded in the same period, while 109,958 tests were done.

To stem the spread of COVID-19, Turkey has administered more than 147.56 million vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.81 million people have received their first jabs, while more than 53.02 million are fully vaccinated.

Last month, Turkey lifted its longtime indoor mask mandate, except in public transportation and hospitals.

More than 517.6 million cases and over 6.25 million deaths have now been reported in at least 192 countries and regions, according to the latest figures from the US' Johns Hopkins University.

However, recent World Health Organization estimates indicate that COVID-19 killed 13.3 to 16.6 million people in 2020 and 2021, more than double the official death toll.

Most of the fatalities were in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

The WHO figures include deaths associated with COVID-19 directly, due to the disease, and indirectly due to the pandemic's impact on healthcare systems and society.