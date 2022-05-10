Second man in one week dies during police operation in German city

The death of a another person during a police operation in the south-western German city of Mannheim has cast the spotlight on officers there for a second time in one week.



The 31-year-old, who was already suffering from a previous injury, died after being shot in the leg by police, local law enforcement authorities said on Tuesday.



Police had been called to the scene on a report of domestic violence.



Before officers arrived, the man allegedly threatened to kill himself during an argument with his mother and inflicted significant cuts and stab wounds.



A neighbour had alerted the police at the request of the mother. Among other violent acts, the son is said to have held a kitchen knife to his neck several times during the argument.



The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) said the officers tried to subdue the man with irritant gas. When that failed, there had been a "well-aimed shot into the 31-year-old's leg." Shortly thereafter, the man, who is said to have been in a state of mental crisis, died.



An autopsy will be conducted to clarify the cause of death.



The LKA office in the state of Baden-Württemberg is taking over the investigation from local authorities. They will also examine whether the discharge of a police firearm was appropriate in this case.



Mannheim police have been under scrutiny since the death of a 47-year-old man who was stopped by officers on May 2. When the man refused to cooperate, the police officers overpowered him.



In unverified videos shared later online, one officer appeared to hit the man in the head.



The man then collapsed and was resuscitated, but later died in hospital. An autopsy found traces of blunt force on the body but authorities said it was unclear whether he died from the force or of natural causes, as he also suffered heart failure.



The two officers involved in the incident have been suspended and are being investigated on suspicion of assault and battery resulting in death.



A day after the incident, hundreds of people demonstrated against police violence in Mannheim and nearby Heidelberg.



