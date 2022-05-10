Liverpool beat Aston Villa to pressure leaders Manchester City

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency SPORT
Published May 11,2022
Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-1 Tuesday to close the gap with English Premier League leaders Manchester City as the domestic league campaign will end in only a few weeks.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz scored the opener in the third minute at Birmingham's Villa Park.

But Liverpool made a quick reply when Joel Matip equalized in the sixth minute after Virgil van Dijk's pass.

Liverpool's Senegalese star Sadio Mane scored the winning goal in the second half with a header.

So second-place Liverpool have 86 points in 36 matches to pursue leaders Manchester City, who bagged 86 points in 35 games.

Mid-table Aston Villa have 43 points.

Man City will visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

The 2021-22 Premier League will end after the week 38 matches that will be held on May 22.