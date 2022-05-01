Turkish president promises welfare, employment in Labor Day message

Turkey remains steadfast in its commitment to enhance welfare and provide employment opportunities to each and every citizen, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his Labor Day message on Sunday.

The president said the Turkish government implemented several measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic's impact on workers, stressing that protecting social and economic rights of Turkish people remains a top priority.

The government's decision to raise the minimum wage by 50%, the highest increase in the past 50 years, is an indicator of its determination to help and support workers in Turkey, Erdoğan added.

"I would like to express my gratitude to all our workers who have always been with us in the process of building a great and strong Turkey," he said.

"We will continue to stand by all our citizens, especially our workers, as we have done so far."