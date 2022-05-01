Continuation of Istanbul process ‘key’ to end Russia-Ukraine war, says top Turkish official

The continuation of the Istanbul peace process can play a "key role" in ending the Russia-Ukraine war, the Turkish presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın said late Saturday.

Kalın's remarks came after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrei Yarmak, the head of the staff of Ukraine's president in Kyiv, where he went to discuss the ongoing war and Ukraine-Turkey relations.

"Continuing the Istanbul process, in particular, can play a key role in ending this war. We are also intensely working on this." Kalın told Anadolu Agency.

"We will continue to make great efforts to end the war from now on. Because there will be no winner in this war. Ukraine and Russia will both lose," he said.

"But not only these two countries, but also the countries in the region will be adversely affected, and global markets will be adversely affected," the presidential spokesman added.

Maintaining that ending the war through negotiation and dialogue is "our primary goal," he said: "But of course, the longer the war continues, the more difficult the conditions get. The situation has become more urgent, especially in terms of ending the attacks against civilians."

He emphasized that during his visit to Kyiv, he held extensive discussions on evacuation and opening a humanitarian corridor, especially in Mariupol.

The spokesman added that Zelenskyy praised Turkey's support for Ukraine and thanked it for its balanced diplomacy and its approach that prioritizes negotiations.

NEED TO ESTABLISH A HUMANITARIAN CORRIDOR

"Continuation of conflicts and attacks by Russia makes the (negotiation) process more difficult," Kalın said, especially unearthing mass graves and images that emerged in Bucha, Irpin, and Mariupol.

"We urgently need the establishment of a humanitarian corridor and the evacuation of civilians and wounded soldiers. Our efforts in this direction continue," he said.

"We are also evaluating what kind of role the UN will play here. We are intensifying our efforts both bilaterally and in coordination with the UN for the realization of these evacuations," he added.

CONTACTS WITH RUSSIA

Asked whether Turkey will hold a meeting with the Russian side after his Ukraine visit, Kalın said: "Of course, our contacts with Russia continue as you know."

"We will continue to be in contact with the Russian side because, in order to bring the two sides together around a table and prevent conflicts, it is necessary to maintain contact with the Russian side," he added.

At least 2,899 civilians have been killed and 3,235 others injured in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates.

The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.4 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, data from the UN refugee agency shows.