Turkey considers Panama a ‘gateway’ to reach out to Latin America

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's visit Thursday to Panama for the first time was considered an important step towards strengthening ties between the two nations, according to Panamanian media.

In an article written by Çavuşoğlu published in the newspaper La Estrella de Panama, the top Turkish diplomat highlighted the significance of strengthening economic ties with the Latin American country.

"We value our relations with Panama. Due to its democracy, stability, liberal economy and unique geographic location, Panama is one of our most important partners in Latin America," he said.

Çavuşoğlu also pointed out that the ties between the Central American nation and Ankara are a sign that geographical distance is not an obstacle to building "close relationships between countries."

According to Çavuşoğlu, only 20 years ago, Turkey was represented in the region with six embassies and bilateral trade amounted to about $1 billion. Today, it has 17 embassies and trade has risen to $15 billion.

He stressed that Turkey considers Panama one of its most important partners in Latin America.

"Since the reciprocal opening of our embassies in 2014 and 2015 respectively, our relations have gained a particular momentum. Our bilateral trade volume surpassed 300 million U.S. dollars, although we believe it is still far from reflecting the real potential," he pointed out.

Çavuşoğlu added that Turkey considers Panama a gateway to the entire Latin American region, given its strategic location as a hub between oceans and continents.

As part of his first visit to the isthmus, Panama's President Laurentino Cortizo welcomed Çavuşoğlu.

Turkey and Panama also signed agreements on the economy and tourism, said the Turkish foreign minister during a press conference with his Panamanian counterpart Erika Mouynes.

Çavuşoğlu's visit marks the first official visit by a Turkish foreign minister to Panama, which followed stops in Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil and Ecuador. He is heading to Venezuela before returning to Turkey.