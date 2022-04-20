Explosion on bus carrying prison guards leaves one dead

 Contact Us
A prison guard was killed in an explosion that hit a bus in Turkey's northwestern province of Bursa on Wednesday, Governor Yakup Canbolat said, adding that it was believed to be caused by an improvised explosive device. Canbolat added that the bomb was planted next to an electric pole and was detonated by remote control when the bus carrying prison guard personnel went past it.

Published April 20,2022
Assailants on Wednesday detonated a remote-controlled explosive device as a bus carrying prison guards was passing by, killing one of the guards, an official said. Four other guards were wounded in the explosion.

The attack occurred in the district of Osmangazi, in Turkey's northwestern Bursa province, as the bus was transporting the guards to a prison in the region. One of the injured was in serious condition.

"Our evaluation is that a hand-made bomb that was left beneath an electricity pole was detonated by remote control as the prison vehicle was passing by," Bursa Gov. Yakup Canbolat told reporters after inspecting the scene.

Canbolat said there were around 30 people on the bus. All of them were taken to hospitals as a precaution, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.



Bloody-minded PKK militants, leftist extremist groups and the Daesh [ISIS] terror group have carried out numerous attacks around the country in the past.