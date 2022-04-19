Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

A Turkish soldier was killed during Turkey's newly launched cross-border operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said late Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that First Lieutenant Ömer Delibaş was injured in the Operation Claw-Lock area due to a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) that was placed by terrorists.

He succumbed to his injures at a hospital despite all medical efforts, it added.

"Due to this incident that drowns us in deep pain and sorrow, we wish Allah's mercy upon our heroic martyr and offer our condolences and patience to his precious family, the Turkish Armed Forces and the nation," the ministry added.

Earlier Monday, Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the country has launched a fresh cross-border anti-terror operation against the PKK terrorist group's hideouts in northern Iraq.

Operation Claw-Lock, in which commando and special forces teams are taking part supported by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), attack helicopters and artillery elements, is particularly targeting the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan areas, he said.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

In 2020, Turkey launched operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle in the border regions of northern Iraq to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and frontiers.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.